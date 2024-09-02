Jermall Charlo Charged With DWI ... After Lamborghini Crash

Star boxer Jermall Charlo has been formally hit with a DWI charge following allegations he drunkenly crashed his Lamborghini in Texas back in May.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, in addition to the DWI ... prosecutors also levied a misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident charge against Charlo. Court records show officials formally filed the misdemeanor counts against the 34-year-old pugilist on Aug. 20.

As we previously reported, Charlo was first arrested in the case on May 6 -- when cops claimed Charlo slammed his red Urus into another car on a Brazoria County roadway.

Authorities say the professional fighter got into a verbal spat with the other driver after the wreck -- and then fled the scene.

Cops said they were able to track him down ... and claimed he showed signs of intoxication during ensuing questioning. Authorities ultimately alleged he had a BAC of .15 or more.

At the time of the arrest, Charlo's attorney, Kent Schaffer, said he and his client were "optimistic that there will be a good solution."