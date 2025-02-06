Boxer Jamel Herring's Domestic Violence Charge Dismissed

Former junior lightweight boxing champion Jamel Herring's domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged altercation in January has been dropped, TMZ Sports has learned.

Herring's attorney -- Clyde Bennett -- released a statement on the development on Thursday ... saying there was "insufficient evidence to prove that he committed any crime against his wife" and the "investigation demonstrated her claim against Mr. Herring were false."

Bennett added Herring has since been released from jail and is now looking forward to putting the whole ordeal behind him.

Herring was initially arrested back in January after his wife went to the cops to report an alleged incident that happened a few days prior. In the incident report we obtained, she claimed Herring came home "extremely intoxicated" around 2 AM ... and began bullying her over relationship issues.

She claimed he "viciously" attacked her by punching her body, pulling her hair, choking and throwing her.

The woman claimed at one point in the altercation, she had trouble breathing and feared she would die.