Haley Joel Osment Ordered to Attend 3 AA Meetings Per Week

Haley Joel Osment's reportedly avoiding jail time after his public intoxication arrest ... because a judge has ordered him into a program to treat substance abuse instead.

The actor was arraigned Monday, and he was granted a one-year diversion program, according to People.

Osment must attend three AA meeting per week for the next six months, the outlet says ... and, he's got to meet with his therapist twice a week, too.

The Mono County district attorney was reportedly opposed to the diversion program, citing HJO's previous DUI arrest as a main reason why. Remember, Haley was arrested in 2006 after hitting a brick pillar with his car while drunk.

Haley's next scheduled court appearance is January 5, 2026 ... at which time a judge will decide if he's lived up to the terms of the program.

We broke the story ... Haley Joel was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in Mammoth Lakes.

Body cam footage later released captured officers finding what they later claimed to be cocaine, and Osment calling an officer a Jewish slur ... a term he says he used "in the throes of a blackout." He apologized for his behavior and promised to atone for his mistakes.