Wake Forest Coach Tom Walter Apologizes For Homophobic Outburst During Game

Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter is owning up to hurling a homophobic slur during Monday's game against Tennessee ... saying his words do not reflect his character.

Walter was caught on camera seemingly referring to someone as a "f***ing f****t" as he stood in the dugout ... right before a Volunteers player hit a two-run homer.

There's speculation Walter issued the words toward the home plate umpire he had an exchange with earlier in the outing.

Walter released a statement on the matter Tuesday morning ... saying, "I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused. I have seen the videos and while I do not remember the specific moment clearly, that language doesn't reflect my values or the standards of this program."

"Regardless, I own the consequences and I apologize to the University of Tennessee, to Wake Forest University, and the SEC & ACC."

Demon Deacons athletic director John Currie also ripped Walter's actions ... saying he was "surprised and deeply disappointed."

"I feel badly for those most hurt by such words. I spoke with Coach Walter immediately after the game and again this morning to address this incident, which is completely out of character for him and does not meet the standards of Wake Forest Athletics, Wake Forest University or the Atlantic Coast Conference."