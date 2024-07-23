Thom Brennaman Lands College Football Job After Homophobic Slur Scandal

Disgraced sports play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman is returning to the broadcast booth ... securing a job calling college football games four years after he resigned for hurling a homophobic slur on air.

Brennaman was working a game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals on Aug. 19, 2020, when, at one point in the broadcast, he was heard on a hot mic referring to a place as "one of the f** capitals of the world."

no way did this just happen, this is not real pic.twitter.com/6ou1BkAhYW — paco (@AllaireMatt) August 20, 2020 @AllaireMatt

Brennaman then issued an apology later in the game ... which eventually was turned into a meme online, as he paused the mea culpa to call a Nick Castellanos home run before stating, "I don't know if I will be putting on this headset again."

It turns out he is, in fact, putting on the headset again ... reaching a deal to join The CW's college football coverage this fall.

Brennaman addressed the career reset with The Athletic ... saying, "There are no words to describe how grateful I am that they're rolling the dice. They don't have to do this."

The outlet said Brennaman will get back to work on Aug. 31 for the Oregon State vs. Idaho State game ... but will mostly call ACC contests.

Brennaman -- who worked for the Reds from 2007 until his immediate suspension and ultimate resignation -- also lost his gig with Fox Sports after the incident ... but CW president Dennis Miller stated it was time to give him another shot.