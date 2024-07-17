Argentina's Enzo Fernández Sorry For Singing Racist Chants ... After Copa América Win

Soccer star Enzo Fernández has issued a mea culpa for singing racist and homophobic chants with his Argentinian teammates following their Copa América win over the weekend ... writing in a statement "there is absolutely no excuse" for the behavior.

The midfielder, who plays for Chelsea when he's not logging minutes on Argentina's national team, filmed himself and others on a bus crooning crass words about France after beating Colombia, 1-0, in Miami on Sunday.

Here is Enzo Fernandez and Argentina players celebrating that Copa America win by singing that racist France chant from the 2022 World Cup pic.twitter.com/pxoaX2MApE — GC (@ValverdeSZN) July 15, 2024 @ValverdeSZN

In the footage, which Fernández posted on his Instagram page, you can see the footballer and several others with big grins on their faces as they belted out hateful words.

The clip, of course, was immediately met with backlash ... and on Tuesday night, Fernández said he was sorry for his actions.

"I want to sincerely apologize for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations," he said. "The song contains highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words."

The chants were popularized back in 2022 -- when some Argentinian fans directed them toward the French following the two sides' clash in the World Cup final.

France defender Wesley Fofana, who actually plays with Fernández on Chelsea, blasted him for the vid ... calling it "uninhibited racism." One of Fernández's other teammates, France forward Christopher Nkunku, also chided Fernandez and the Argentinians for the celebration.

For Chelsea's part, it wrote in a statement Wednesday morning it condemns Fernandez's behavior ... and has launched "an internal disciplinary procedure."