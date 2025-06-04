Retired FBI Agent Supports End to Official Pride Celebrations at Agency

Play video content TMZ.com

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer is all for the FBI telling their agents to lay off the Pride Month celebrations this year ... but she says it's not about the LGBTQ+ community.

Catch the clip ... Jennifer tells us the reasoning behind the email sent out by a rep for the Federal Bureau of Investigations to all employees -- coming after the transition from the Biden to the Trump administrations -- was to put a stop to gathering during company hours and using FBI time and resources.

Coffindaffer claims that so much money and energy go into banquets thrown for monthly events -- such as Pride Month, Women's History Month, and Black History Month -- putting an end to these events will allow FBI agents to focus on their core mission ... putting bad people in prison!!!

Fox News Digital obtained the email that says FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson wrote, "I want to take the opportunity to make FBI leadership’s expectations clear: There should be no official FBI actions, events, or messaging regarding Pride Month." June is officially recognized in the U.S. as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

President Trump nominated Kash Patel as his director of the FBI, but Thursday's email came from Williamson, who reportedly wrote employees can do whatever they want in a personal capacity on their own time ... but, they shouldn't be using Bureau resources to promote their events.