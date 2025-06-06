Vic Mensa Explains Viral Vid, Gets Deep on Mental Health in Streaming Era

Play video content TMZ.com

Rapper Vic Mensa has some deep thoughts on musicians, the industry and creative personalities in the modern world ... after a viral social media clip had some questioning his sincerity and sanity.

We caught up with Vic in L.A., and asked about the emotional video he posted earlier this week on X -- he was wearing a bonnet-type headpiece and got teary-eyed talking about the modern state of the industry -- what he labeled on screen as "Mental Health & the Streaming Era."

immense fear in posting this, but it's real.



i know so many of you make music, & all of us love music. are we caring for the people that create it? pic.twitter.com/lMxqeBZNBS — Vic Mensa (@VicMensa) June 3, 2025 @VicMensa

The "Dark Things" rapper said he was initially worried about being seen as weak in the video ... but he tells us he's tired of being held back by fear, and he's on a mission to conquer that by "not allowing fear to make my decisions for me."

In fact, he's advising fans to seek out fear and discomfort, because that's where the breakthroughs are. For instance, Vic says he got overwhelmed recently thinking about how creative arts are so devalued and depreciated ... specifically citing James Blake's Vault.fm platform launch for musicians to feature unreleased work. Someone's comment on that launch was essentially, Why pay $10 for an artist, when I can pay $10 for every artist ever?

Watch the video ... Vic delves deeper into this train of thought, talking about the mental taxation of being a creative person, combined with what he calls the experience of "oppression."