Hollywood Celebrates Famous Dads on Father's Day

It’s Father’s Day, and Hollywood is showing love to dads everywhere — whether they’re raising the next generation of stars or are famous fathers themselves.

Celebrities took to social media to share touching tributes to their own dads and sweet snapshots with their children, flooding timelines with fatherly love and gratitude.

Oprah Winfrey kicked things off with a moving message about her father, writing, "My father is the root of all my successes -- personal, physical, financial -- because he understood intrinsically that fathering is a verb. It requires action, and acting according to the child you’re raising."

Justin Timberlake shared a photo with his children, adding, "There’s no bigger reward or responsibility that I have ever felt in my life above being a father. To teach and to learn at the same time… I feel beyond blessed."

Gwen Stefani posted family photos and a special shoutout: "Happy Father’s Day Dad and @blakeshelton!! We love u so much 💙"

Catherine Zeta-Jones honored her dad with a heartfelt note, saying, "Happy Father’s Day Papa! Always by my side and on my side no matter what. I love you with all my heart ♥️"

Russell Wilson shared a carousel of memories with his kids and praised the fathers in his life writing, "I’m grateful to walk alongside my kids as they grow into strong, compassionate leaders. It’s my greatest honor being your father. I’m thankful for my brother always having my back. And Dad, I’m thankful for you showing me how to do it all."

Of course, everyone has their own way of celebrating — and for some, it’s all about spotting Hollywood’s hottest dad bods and matching them to the celeb. However you spend it, there’s no wrong way to honor the fathers who mean the most.