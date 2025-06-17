Ex Red Sox GM Says Boston Didn't Lose Devers Trade, 'I Like the Deal for Both Teams'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Boston fans irate over the Rafael Devers trade can put down the tiki torches and pitchforks ... former Red Sox general manager Dan Duquette tells TMZ Sports the team should not be considered a loser in the swap.

While Duquette acknowledges Boston did part ways with a hell of a bat in the middle of its lineup when it sent Devers to San Francisco in a stunner on Sunday night ... he said there are far more reasons for Red Sox backers to be pleased with the move.

First and foremost, he said it was clear to him Devers didn't want to be there ... and jettisoning him sends a strong message to younger players in the locker room.

Second, he said the roughly $250 million Boston is saving by punting the infielder will give the team some financial flexibility moving forward.

Additionally, he said he didn't mind the talent -- Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and a pair of prospects -- the Red Sox received in return from the Giants.

"I like the deal for both teams, frankly," he said.

Of course, Fenway fans like Dave Portnoy would almost certainly disagree ... as the Barstool Sports honcho said on his Instagram page in the minutes after the trade went down, he would have preferred his favorite team wait just a bit longer to move on from the 28-year-old superstar.