Roman Anthony's Sister Says She's Received Thousands of Followers, DMs After Viral Game

Play video content WEEI 93.7/The Greg Hill Show

A bunch of new fans have stepped up to the plate to get a closer look at Roman Anthony's sister ... she says she's gained thousands of Instagram followers since her viral appearance at his game earlier this week -- and a bunch of DMs, too!

Lia Anthony opened up about her newfound fame on "The Greg Hill Show" on Thursday ... telling the program's hosts she's gone from roughly 3,000 followers to around 14,000 after she stunned Boston supporters with her looks at Roman's Red Sox vs. Rays game Tuesday.

Additionally, she said "quite a few" people have shot their shots at her in her direct message box -- with one even making a baseball pun to get her attention.

"It's been surreal," she said.

I’d like to be the first to welcome Roman Anthony’s sister to Boston! #would pic.twitter.com/pxhfJtS77T — White Boy Carl (@TheWhiteBoyCarl) June 10, 2025 @TheWhiteBoyCarl

She seemed flattered by the love ... as she revealed she is currently single.

As for how Roman's dealt with fans gawking over his older sis -- she said the 21-year-old baseball phenom has been a bit more locked in on other things in his life at the moment.

"He's just been focusing on his debut and everything," she said with a laugh ... though she did add she and her family have been "shocked" by the recognition.