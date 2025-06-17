Surf Icon Shawn Briley's Son 'Fighting For His Life' After Being Hit By Car

Legendary Pipeline surfer Shawn Briley's 20-year-old son is "fighting for his life" after being struck by a car in Hawaii ... and is currently dealing with severe injuries to his body, including his spine.

Over the weekend, Briley's son, Dakota, was on the side of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu's North Shore when he was hit by a vehicle and pinned between two other cars, according to a fundraiser organized for his recovery.

Dakota is currently in the ICU in Honolulu ... and is "fighting for his life."

His brother, Ryder, shared a video of Dakota in the hospital bed being serenaded ... and revealed the extensive ailments he's facing.

"Please continue to pray for our Dakota," Ryder said on Instagram. "He's in really rough shape and needs a miracle from God. His ribs have been crushed, his spine is severed and broken in multiple places, the back of his skull has been crushed, fractured in over eight places."

"From the hip down, his legs have been crushed."

Dakota is also a surfer, following in his father's footsteps.

Shawn gained legendary status for his risk-taking and deep barrels ... and is widely regarded as one of the greatest at Pipeline, one of the deadliest waves in the world.

Shawn also won the Tavarua Tube Classic in 1995.