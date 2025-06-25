Rapper Silentó Begins 30-Year Prison Sentence With Shaved Head

... As He Begins 30-Year Sentence for Killing Cousin

Rapper Silentó began his 30-year prison sentence this week with an unrecognizable appearance, sporting a completely shaved head.

The 27-year-old rapper -- born Ricky Lamar Hawk and best known for his multi-platinum single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" -- was processed into the Georgia Department of Corrections this week for his role in the 2021 shooting death of Frederick Rooks III, his cousin.

Silentó's expression is emotionless in the mug shot, and his T-shirt appears oversized and hanging off his neck.

His team says the rapper was apologetic following the sentencing amid his battle with a long-standing mental health crisis.