Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rapper Silentó Begins 30-Year Prison Sentence With Shaved Head

Silentó Debuts Shaved Head ... As He Begins 30-Year Sentence for Killing Cousin

By TMZ Staff
Published
silento main mugshot Georgia Department of Corrections Composite getty composite
Georgia Department of Corrections / Getty Composite

Rapper Silentó began his 30-year prison sentence this week with an unrecognizable appearance, sporting a completely shaved head.

silento-mug-shot-Georgia-Department-of-Corrections-2
Georgia Department of Corrections

The 27-year-old rapper -- born Ricky Lamar Hawk and best known for his multi-platinum single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" -- was processed into the Georgia Department of Corrections this week for his role in the 2021 shooting death of Frederick Rooks III, his cousin.

Silentó's expression is emotionless in the mug shot, and his T-shirt appears oversized and hanging off his neck.

silento 2015 sub getty swipe
Getty

His team says the rapper was apologetic following the sentencing amid his battle with a long-standing mental health crisis.

He plans on making music during his incarceration ... Georgia state records cite a potential release date of January 2051.

related articles