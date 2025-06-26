Top MLB Prospect Kade Anderson Flattered By Paul Skenes, Joe Burrow Comparisons

Play video content TMZSports.com

LSU pitcher Kade Anderson is loving the comparisons he's been getting to former Tigers stars Paul Skenes and Joe Burrow ... telling TMZ Sports he considers the two to be "legends."

The 20-year-old just wrapped up his sophomore season in Baton Rouge with a national championship ... and now, many expect him to be the top pick in next month's MLB draft.

With those predictions, he's unsurprisingly garnered comps to Skenes and Burrow -- two LSU alums who went No. 1 overall in their respective drafts -- and he told us on Wednesday he was super flattered to be even mentioned alongside those greats.

"To be in that same conversation," he said while working a ceremonial shift at a Raising Cane's in Louisiana, "is really cool. I mean, I grew up watching them play. It's really exciting."

Anderson's coach, Jay Johnson, was one of the first to rope Anderson into the same realm as Burrow and Skenes ... calling him "the best player in the country" earlier this month.

