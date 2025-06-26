Martin Kove Investigated In 2024 For Alleged Sexual Harassment On 'Cobra Kai' Set

Martin Kove was accused of sexual harassment in 2024 on the "Cobra Kai" set ... and Sony investigated and reprimanded the veteran actor ... TMZ has confirmed.

The revelation comes on the heels of Martin biting his "Cobra Kai" costar Alicia Hannah-Kim on the arm at a fan convention, an incident he's since apologized for.

Our sources tell us in April 2024, an extra on the "Cobra Kai" set in Atlanta accused Martin of misconduct in a sexual harassment complaint.

We're told Sony Pictures Television investigated the matter and while there wasn't any physical harassment alleged, the female extra voiced concerns about Martin allegedly leering at her and saying something that made her uncomfortable.

Our sources say Sony's investigated the claims, with studio honchos talking to the extra and others on set. We're told Sony execs also talked to Martin and scolded him.

Deadline was first to report the allegation and ensuing investigation and Martin denied any wrongdoing, telling the outlet, "This is so bizarre as it was in April of last year. If there was something to confess, I would be the first to say it. Sony did ask me about the alleged incident, and I was completely transparent. It wasn't true then, and it isn't true now."

Our sources say the investigation happened towards the end of season 6 production and Martin was never asked to leave the set. We're told he was encouraged to apologize to the extra who made the complaint.

A source with knowledge tells us Martin was completely transparent for the investigation and was exonerated.

TMZ broke the story ... Martin was kicked out of a fan convention in Washington state over the weekend after Alicia told cops Kove bit her so hard on her arm he nearly drew blood.

