Tommy Morrison's Son, Kenzie, Scores BKFC KO, Wants Jake Paul Fight!

The son of late boxing star Tommy Morrison is proving power ain't a trait that skips a generation ... after Kenzie Morrison dominated his bareknuckle boxing opp last weekend -- and now he's calling out one of the biggest names in the sport!

TMZ Sports talked to 34-year-old Morrison, a 22-1-2 pugilist who just won his first BKFC scrap after putting Alex Davis down and out in just 63 seconds.

With a win under his belt, Kenzie's hoping to lure a big-name fighter into the squared circle -- Jake Paul!

"Man, I've been after [Jake] for so long," Morrison said, revealing he's wanted to fight The Problem Child since "he knocked out Nate Robinson" in 2020.

Kenzie admits he isn't a big fan of Jake's, although he's impressed with what he's been able to do in his relatively short boxing career.

"I give him credit. You know, what he's done is amazing. His resume looks good," Morrison says, explaining ... "It's just the fact that I don't agree with the things that he says."

"I don't like the fact that he was able to come into a sport that so many people – they give their life for the sport, and they give everything and they struggle. And then [Jake] comes in and manipulates it and then talks all this s***. And it really bothers a lot of true fighters."

Kenzie tells us he hopes the attention from his bare-knuckle fight puts him on Paul's radar.

"I'm just waiting for a phone call, man. I'm hoping that maybe this BKFC thing with some following popping off, you know, maybe he'll finally get a chance to hear me because I've been waiting for a long time and I'm ready."

Of course, Kenzie's dad, Tommy, was the WBO heavyweight champion ... known for his crushing power. Morrison even beat the legendary George Foreman by unanimous decision in 1993.

Away from the ring, Tommy gained notoriety in Hollywood for playing Tommy "The Machine" Gunn in Rocky V.

Morrison died in 2013 at just 44 years old.

As for Kenzie, whether it's Jake or someone else ... he clearly enjoyed his time with BKFC -- but does he want to do it again?