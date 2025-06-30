'Cobra Kai' Actress Breaks Silence on Martin Kove Biting Incident

It's been a week since "Karate Kid" star Martin Kove was accused of biting Alicia Hannah-Kim’s arm at a fan convention in Washington ... and the "Cobra Kai" actress is finally ready to address the headlines.

Alicia recently took to IG where she spoke to her fans ... thanking them for their concern and support -- while making clear she's still pissed about the "serious incident." She added, “No one wants to be attacked at work, or anywhere really. And I don’t think anybody would think this is normal or warranted or acceptable.”

Play video content Instagram/@thealiciahannah

TMZ broke the news that police took a report after Alicia accused her costar of biting her arm so hard at the fan convention, he nearly broke the skin ... and then allegedly kissed her arm when she yelled out in pain.

The actress ultimately chose not to press assault charges against Martin ... but body cam from the cop who responded showed how livid she was over the situation -- and how Martin claimed he was being playful, but he did finally apologize.

In her IG message, Alicia told fans not to let this sour them on the series or characters ... but stressed how important it is for people to stand up for themselves "when you are confronted with something like this."

A few days after the incident -- for which Martin was booted from the fan event -- the actor issued another public apology to Alicia via a statement to the press.

Play video content TMZ.com