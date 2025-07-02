'Pretty Little Baby' Singer Connie Francis Hospitalized

Connie Francis -- the legendary singer behind the hit "Pretty Little Baby" -- has been hospitalized in Florida ... TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell us … the 87-year-old music icon is currently receiving care in a Florida hospital, and while the exact reason for her hospitalization remains unclear, one source tells us she's in the ICU.

We're told Connie has dealt with some orthopedic health issues in recent years. We're told doctors continue to monitor her.

Francis rose to fame in the late 1950s and went on to become one of the most successful female pop stars of her era, with a career spanning decades with hits like "Stupid Cupid," to "Who's Sorry Now," and "Where the Boys Are."