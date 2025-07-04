Tony Khan Calls Jim Ross 'An Indispensable Part Of AEW,' Hopes He's At 'All In'

Play video content TMZSports.com

When Jim Ross announced he was cancer-free last week, he credited Tony Khan for being "amazingly wonderful" throughout the process ... and the love is mutual, 'cause the promotion's president called the wrestling legend "an indispensable part of AEW."

We spoke with Khan ahead of the "AEW: All In Texas" Pay-Per-View next Saturday ... and he said it was important to stand alongside the 73-year-old in his most recent health battle.

"I first heard JR's voice when I was eight years old, and he immediately hooked me with his commentary," Khan said. "He is a great man. He's done so much in wrestling."

"Everyone in AEW loves JR, and he has been a huge part of AEW from the very beginning, and it's great to have him in AEW now as part of the team. And I can't wait to have JR back when he's ready and healthy to go."

When asked if that could be as soon as next week in the Lone Star state, the 42-year-old said he didn't want to "put too much on Jim's plate" but hopes it's possible.

"That would be an amazing thing if we can make it happen and hopefully we could," he said.

Ross is all about it -- after sharing his positive health update on his "Grilling JR" podcast, he said he plans to be in Texas for the show.