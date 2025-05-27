Jim Ross Checks In To Hospital For Colon Cancer Surgery, Ready To Kick Its Ass!

Jim Ross is providing fans an update two weeks after revealing his cancer diagnosis ... saying the fight starts today, and he's ready to kick the disease's ass!

Ross, preparing to go under the knife, posted from the hospital Monday morning, alongside one of his daughters. Jim captioned the photo ... "Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its ass."

Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**! pic.twitter.com/r8GQBCu9fY — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 27, 2025 @JRsBBQ

Of course, the wrestling legend alerted fans to his latest health crisis earlier this month, announcing he was diagnosed with colon cancer ... and was slated for surgery.

At the time, JR's comment section was flooded with support from big names all across the wrestling community ... including the likes of Matt Hardy and AEW star Will Ospreay, in addition to loads of fans who sent their well-wishes.

It's just the latest health scare for the 73-year-old broadcasting legend. Last May, he revealed he was rushed to the hospital with shortness of breath.

Ross also dealt with Bell's Palsy ... and went under the knife to remove a mass from his hip, which turned out to be skin cancer.

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently the voice of All Elite Wrestling, but hasn't been on the TV airwaves in over a month. While there's no timetable for when Ross could return to the commentary table, you can bet JR's itching to get back.