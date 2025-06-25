Wrestling Legend Jim Ross Says He's Cancer-Free

Fantastic news from Jim Ross -- the legendary wrestling commentator just revealed he's cancer-free after undergoing surgery to combat the disease last month.

The 73-year-old AEW talent opened up on his health status during his "Grilling JR" podcast ... where he said his colon cancer is "gone, which I'm very happy to say," according to Wrestling News.

Ross added he's feeling so good, he's eyeing being back on the AEW mic next month at "All In" -- a goal he voiced during last week's show.

"Yeah, I'm tired of sitting at home, and I'm excited about the opportunities that await," Ross added. "I am feeling better."

Ross also gave a special shoutout to his employer ... saying Tony Khan was "amazingly wonderful" throughout the process.

"He supported me wholeheartedly and I really do appreciate that," Ross said. "That’s the way a boss should act, should do is take care of your people. And Tony Khan has certainly taken good care of me, and I plan on being reciprocal and doing my best to take care of him in my role going forward."