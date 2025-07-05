Joshua Van Ready to Be Champ, Vows to Fight Alexandre Pantoja ‘Without Respect'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Joshua Van shocked fans by defeating Brandon Royval on moment's notice ... and he's wasting no time looking at his next potential opponent -- telling TMZ Sports he'll fight Alexandre Pantoja "without respect," 'cause he's ready to be the champ!!

Van pulled off an upset win over Royval at UFC 317 ... which was two weeks after a TKO victory against Bruno Gustavo da Silva.

Pantoja, who fought on the same card, called out Van after handling his matchup with Kai Kara-France ... and Van said it won't be the same outcome with him.

"Kai was showing too much respect. Too worried about takedowns," Van said.

"I'ma fight him without respect. I respect him as a man, but when we fight in the cage, it's a whole different game.

"A lot of people respect him, but I'm not gon' give him that."

Van is unsure when the fight will actually happen, but hopes it's before the end of the year, as he's ready to whoop Pantoja in the Octagon.