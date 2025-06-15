Joshua Van Got Brandon Royval Fight Offer While Surprising Mom W/ New Home

Play video content TMZSports.com

Joshua Van's life has been full of surprises lately ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he received a bombshell of his own while gifting his mom a new home -- a fight offer against Brandon Royval!!

It all happened after Van's third-round TKO victory against Bruno Silva at UFC 316 ... his 14th win and 7th knockout of his career.

Van -- who made his MMA debut in 2021 -- celebrated the victory by catching his mom off guard with a new crib, not knowing something would also fall into his lap.

The 23-year-old got a call to fight Royval after Manel Kape was sidelined with a broken foot -- just like that, he has only a few weeks to prep for the June 28th match.

"After the fight, we're gonna move," Van said. "We just did the surprise, and that's when I got the phone call."

"So, we can't really do that or worry about the house right now. Onto the next business."

The rising MMA star said he's excited to face Royval, even with the three-week notice ... admitting he couldn't say no to fighting a legend.

"I'm just happy that he gave me a chance and the UFC gave me a chance," Van said.

"I think I've had my rest time. Now, we're back in business."

Royval (17-7) is also thrilled for this fight ... calling Van the "hottest prospect and probably the most exciting UFC flyweight" in the cage.