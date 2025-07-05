Power Slap Star Mikael-Michelle Brown Says DMs Filled With NBA Players, Slap Requests

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mikael-Michelle Brown My DMs Are Crazy!!! NBA Players, Slap Requests

Hoopers apparently have a thing for women who pack a punch slap ... 'cause combat sports star Mikael-Michelle Brown tells TMZ Sports her DMs are filled with NBA players shooting their shots!!

The Power Slap fighter -- who recently launched her own Passes account -- opened up on what her private social media activity has been like since she came onto the scene ... and she said it's been quite the experience.

"My DMs now versus a couple months ago are so different," the 26-year-old said. "Half of them are people begging me to slap them in the face."

She also said some of her DMs come from "interesting" celebrities ... but wouldn't name-drop anyone specific -- so speculate away!!

Brown did, however, give a little nugget of info on the most popular profession among these guys ... and unsurprisingly, they're in the NBA.

"I don't know what it is, I don't think I've ever had an NBA before, but they're just coming from everywhere," Brown said.

Brown is a rising star in the combat sports world ... and recently turned down a big offer from OnlyFans to team up with Passes, a platform for content creators founded by billionaire tech entrepreneur Lucy Guo.

"I'm so much happier right now with Passes and already how much I'm building with the team than I think I would have gotten from just a quick check with OnlyFans," Brown said.

