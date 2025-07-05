What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Stay in those patriotic feels with these two sneaky snaps of Philadelphia Eagles player Lane Johnson. He may be a solid offensive tackle, but he'll seriously take offense if you can't tackle his shortcomings 😉!

Before strippin' down and goin' for a swim, the 35 year old slipped into his swankiest American flag romper and waved a pose to his social media followers. His bald eagle was in full view, but that's not what you're after today ...

Twinkle your toes and score the discreet changes ... set, hike!