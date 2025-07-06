Scarlett Johansson -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Scarlett Johansson's looks over the years are out of this ('Jurassic') world!

Here is a 16-year-old version of sweet Scarlett with wavy hair at the West Coast premiere of "Ghost World" in Hollywood back in 2001 (left). This was one of her first movie roles to launch her successful career.

And, 24 years later Scarlett still turns heads -- most recently at the premiere of her newest film, "Jurassic World Rebirth" in Seoul (right).

From her early acting days -- in movies like "Manny & Lo" and "The Horse Whisperer" -- to playing sexier roles in "Scoop" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," Johansson has delivered iconic looks for decades.