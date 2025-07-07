Cowboys Cheerleader Does 'Thunderstruck' Dance After Marrying NFL Kicker Cade York

Play video content Instagram / @lapuraeventco

Remember the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader who went viral for kissing NFL kicker Cade York on TV? They're officially husband and wife now ... and she proved she never takes a day off from performing -- not even on her wedding day!!

Zoe Dale and York -- who last played for the Cincinnati Bengals -- tied the knot in front of family and friends at the beautiful Verona Villa in Frisco, Texas over the 4th of July weekend.

Dale's fellow cheerleaders were present to witness the nuptials ... and at the reception, the squad performed its famous "Thunderstruck" dance, pom poms and all!!

One wedding guest caught the special moment on video ... showing Dale on the dance floor in front of her teammates, doing the choreographed routine in her A&BE and Watters Designs dress.

The couple got engaged in March ... a few months after they went viral for kissing on a live broadcast following the Bengals' "Monday Night Football" win against the Cowboys.

York -- who started his NFL career in 2022 -- said after that game no matter what team he plays for, he knows Dala will always be his cheerleader.

Now, they’ll be cheering each other on for the rest of their lives.