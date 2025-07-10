E.D.I. Mean Blindsided by Young Noble Suicide, Recalls Outlawz Last Show

Play video content TMZSports.com

E.D.I. Mean is exclusively opening up about the tragic suicide of his Outlawz groupmate Young Noble with TMZ Hip Hop ... the unexpected death sent shockwaves through the hip hop community, adding yet another sad chapter to the group founded by Tupac Shakur.

As we told you, Noble died from a self-inflicted gunshot on the 4th of July, and E.D.I. tells us Noble had been suffering heavily in the wake of his mother's death ... and July 1 marked the first anniversary of her passing, a significant turning point for the state of Noble's mental health.

Noble's mother remarkably braved through 30 years as an HIV survivor, and E.D.I. Mean recalled seeing Noble visibly grieving in November 2024 ... their last show as Outlawz in Phoenix, AZ.

E.D.I. and Noble were the last two surviving members performing as Outlawz, and with the concert opportunities slowing up, E.D.I. said they discussed going on an indefinite hiatus.

He credits Noble for being a positive confidant for him and others, but he thinks Noble absorbed too much weight from the world to monitor his own well-being.

Noble's family started a GoFundMe, and E.D.I. says his widow is running point for the memorial arrangements -- she'll address the fans when the time is right.

E.D.I. doesn't want longtime Tupac and Outlawz fans to focus on Noble's suicide -- he'd rather they redirect to his solo musical legacy that's layered with positive messages ... his collaborations with members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony also being particularly noteworthy.

The Outlawz operation was Tupac's brainchild -- Noble was the last Outlawz member the legendary rap star added to the group before his death, debuting him on several classic tracks on "The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory" album, including "Hail Mary."

E.D.I. recalls his favorite in-studio moment with Pac being the creation "Teardrops and Closed Caskets" ... a track that highlights the camaraderie and creative synergy the group had, as well as the bleak outcome with guns and emotions mix.