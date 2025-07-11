Grigor Dimitrov Shares Hospital Bed Pic After Tragic Wimbledon Withdrawal

Tennis star Grigor Dimitrov penned an emotional message to his fans after his Wimbledon withdrawal this week ... saying his abrupt exit was "one of the most painful moments of my career."

The 34-year-old Bulgarian was well on his way to upsetting the No.1-ranked Jannik Sinner in the round of 16 on Monday ... but when he was up two sets, he was forced to retire from the match due to a pec injury.

Dimitrov went to social media on Friday to address his followers ... and included an image of him enjoying a meal from his hospital bed.

"Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us," Dimitrov said.

"Thank you for the overwhelming wave of love -- from family, friends, fans, colleagues, to the entire tennis community ... your messages have genuinely lifted me through these hard times."

"Thank you all. Truly. Recovery starts now. I’ll see you all soon."

Dimitrov will now have to wait before earning the first Grand Slam title of his career ... as he's now got at least a month and some change before returning to the court (the U.S. Open is in late August).

Sinner, meanwhile, is about to take the court against Novak Djokovic in the semifinal in London.