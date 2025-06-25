Eiza González Exposes Thong in Sheer Dress for Fashion Party in London
Eiza González I've Got A Thong For Sheer Outfits!!!
We hate to interrupt your day, but we've got some sizzling Eiza González pics for you -- she’s serving up some serious bootyliciousness!
Check it out -- Eiza completely wowed in a sheer gown that had her black thong on full display as she strutted like a queen at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London.
Eiza looked insanely body-confident, especially with that transparent detailing barely covering her assets as she went braless.
The actress was straight-up owning that dress -- it wasn’t wearing her, she was wearing it!
The Mexican actress definitely held her own -- this was one stylish soiree, with the likes of Lily Allen, Georgia May Jagger, and Kelly Osbourne in attendance.
Eiza was rolling solo, but we're pretty sure the sight of her in that dress would have her boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov, totally gaga!