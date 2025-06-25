Eiza González Exposes Thong in Sheer Dress for Fashion Party in London

We hate to interrupt your day, but we've got some sizzling Eiza González pics for you -- she’s serving up some serious bootyliciousness!

Check it out -- Eiza completely wowed in a sheer gown that had her black thong on full display as she strutted like a queen at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London.

Eiza looked insanely body-confident, especially with that transparent detailing barely covering her assets as she went braless.

The actress was straight-up owning that dress -- it wasn’t wearing her, she was wearing it!

The Mexican actress definitely held her own -- this was one stylish soiree, with the likes of Lily Allen, Georgia May Jagger, and Kelly Osbourne in attendance.