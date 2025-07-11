Ohio Boy Gets Swallowed Up by Stuffed Animal Claw Machine, Video Shows

Play video content

Every kid loves stuffed animals -- but one Ohio boy's passion for the cute toys got him in a bit of a pickle!

Check out surveillance video, which shows the boy getting swallowed up by a stuffed animal claw machine at a community center in Mason, about 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Monday's on-camera incident starts with the boy trying to climb inside the machine through the prize chute to get at the plushies. You can see the boy struggling while using his feet on the floor to push his body deeper into the machine.

An older man walks by and stops to watch the shocking moment the child achieves success, popping up inside the windowed machine surrounded by the stuffed animals.

Other onlookers gather around as first responders arrive and wheel the machine into a nearby store.

It takes some time ... but the police and emergency service workers are able to extract the little rascal through the back of the machine -- although it appears the video cuts off before the rescue is completed.