Babes In Bucket Hats Everything Else Pails In Comparison!
Summer's in full swing, and you know what that means -- time to break out the bucket hats!
It might be hot out, but when we've got hotties like Shanina Shaik, Juliette Porter and Claudia Tihan protecting their eyes -- and not much else -- from the sun, who's complaining?!
Plus, when someone like Elsa Hosk rocks a bucket hat with a near-matching bikini, everything else pails in comparison!
Oh yeah, and it's never a bad idea to bring some headwear to the beach ... looks like Georgia Hassarati got the memo about that one!
Scroll through our gallery and check out which other babes decided to break out the bucket hats ... just make sure you've got something cool with you, 'cause it's gonna get hot, hot, hot!