What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Grab your peaches and pick up these two juicy pics of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Parks. You already know she heats up the drama on TV, but this hot fashion moment may just have you pullin' the fire alarm!!!

Ms. Parks showed off her dazzling nail art before heading into "The View" earlier this week. Braving the NYC heat in a navy n' yellow plaid skirt suit, Phaedra showed some love to the paparazzi. Keep your eyes on the neck down as you scope out the changes.