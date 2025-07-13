Chaos Erupts at Paris Airport as Canceled Flight Sparks Viral Meltdown

Play video content Erianne Freign / SWNS

A furious passenger erupted in a profanity-filled tirade at the Paris Airport after her flight to New York was abruptly canceled due to a French air traffic controller strike.

Captured on video, the woman -- traveling with her two children -- screamed, "F****** b***h, I need my medication!" at an airline employee before being restrained by airport police. She claimed her diabetes medication was in her checked bag.

The passenger said the airline offered little help to stranded passengers and blamed Norse Atlantic for poor communication. "She just wanted some accommodation for her and her kids," the woman said. "She was panicked, but the language wasn’t OK."

The woman was briefly detained before being calmed down and released. Many passengers, unable to afford new tickets or hotels, were forced to sleep in the terminal. The passenger claims she paid $1,285 for a last-minute replacement flight and is still waiting on a refund.