Téa Leoni Ties the Knot With Actor Tim Daly After 11 Years of Dating

Congrats are in order for Téa Leoni -- 'cause she just made it official with Tim Daly! The "Madam Secretary" costars are Mr. and Mrs. ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to the couple tells TMZ she tied the knot with the actor Saturday in an intimate New York ceremony -- just close fam, with both her kids and his in attendance.

The proof’s in the Insta ... actor Josh Bonzie shared a snap from the big day, and yup ... Téa’s rocking that wedding ring loud and proud.

This one’s been a long time coming -- Téa and Tim have been going strong since 2014. The two met on the set of "Madam Secretary" where their characters were married.

Téa was previously hitched to David Duchovny from 1997 to 2011 -- with a brief split in 2008 -- and before that, she was married to TV commercial producer Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. from '91 to '95. So here’s hoping the third time’s the charm!

Daly was previously married to actress Amy Van Nostrand.