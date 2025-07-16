Jim Kelly Provides Health Update On Grandson Following Medical Procedure

NFL legend Jim Kelly's family is celebrating a much-needed win on Wednesday ... with his grandson undergoing a successful procedure to address "unexpected medical complications" following his birth.

The legendary Buffalo Bills signal-caller shared the news on Instagram ... saying the Kellys are "overwhelmed with gratitude for God's hand in every detail today."

"For highly skilled and compassionate doctors and nurses ... and for every single prayer that's been lifted on our behalf."

While it is all good news so far ... the Kellys noted it's just the beginning -- and they're asking for folks to continue sending prayers to their little one and his parents.

"Our continued prayer is that Little Bean's body will begin to heal and adjust to all that took place this morning … that his body will strengthen … and that, in time, he'll be able to come off the ventilator and be able to go home."

The 65-year-old announced on Monday that his daughter, Erin, gave birth to her first child last week. They elected not to share additional details on what the complications were, but asked everyone to keep them in their thoughts.