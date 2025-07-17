Bryan Braman, Former Super Bowl Champion, Dead At 38 After Cancer Battle

Bryan Braman -- the former NFL linebacker who helped the Philadelphia Eagles beat Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII -- has died.

Braman's agent, Sean Stellato, announced the sad news on Thursday ... revealing Braman passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was just 38 years old.

According to a GoFundMe, Braman had been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer that required round-the-clock treatment. In the page's most recent update on June 20, Braman's loved ones wrote that despite recent surgical procedures and other measures, his cancer had "grown exponentially faster."

Braman signed with the Houston Texans in 2011 as an undrafted free agent and played three years with the team before moving to Philadelphia. He then logged snaps with the Eagles for four seasons -- winning one championship.

J.J. Watt, his ex-teammate in Houston, remembered Braman in an emotional post on X on Thursday morning.

Rest in Peace brother.



Gone far too soon.



"Rest in Peace brother," Watt wrote. "Gone far too soon."