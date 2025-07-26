Phil Collins Not in Hospice Care Despite Online Rumors

The rumor that Phil Collins is in hospice care is untrue, TMZ can confirm.

A rep for the Genesis drummer and vocalist tells TMZ he is currently in the hospital for knee surgery -- and nowhere near death.

The rumor spread like wildfire this week ... leading fans to share their devastation at the thought of losing him -- especially with several other iconic celebrities passing away in recent days.

It's known Phil's not in the best of health -- he confirmed earlier this year while speaking to MOJO he no longer has the hunger to make music because he's been "very sick."

He performed his farewell show with Genesis in 2022 due to his mobility decreasing over the years following spinal injury in 2007 that left him with severe nerve damage.

He reiterated his diminishing physical health in the 2024 documentary titled "Phil Collins: Drummer First," noting ... "The drumming has taken its toll on my hands and legs."