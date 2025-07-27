Lele Pons and Guaynaa Welcome Their First Child

Lele Pons and Guaynaa are officially parents!

The model and influencer and her husband announced the birth of their baby girl, Eloísa, in a heartwarming Instagram post on Sunday.

In one photo, the newborn's tiny foot is held by both parents. In another, Guaynaa is seen planting a kiss on his daughter's head as she lies wrapped in a pink onesie, her tiny fingers curled around his thumb.

We know the little girl's name, too -- 'cause they captioned a pair of adorable photos "Eloísa 💕 July 26, 2025."

The post was quickly flooded with love and congratulations from friends and fellow celebs. Demi Lovato wrote, "Congratulations!!"

Pons and Guaynaa announced they were expecting back in March with a joyful baby bump reveal captioned, "We’re PREGNANT!!!!! Can’t wait to meet you! We love you -- Mom & Dad." Pons also surprised Harry Jowsey with the news on an episode of his podcast ... and the reality star got very emotional on camera.

And, they even held a gender reveal where Lele slipped on some pink slime and hit the ground pretty dang hard -- though both mom and child were ultimately unhurt.