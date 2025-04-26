Lele Pons Slips and Falls Hard During Gender Reveal, on Video

Play video content

Lele Pons just wanted to find out the gender of her child ... and, nearly had to make an emergency room visit, too -- 'cause she fell pretty hard during the reveal.

The social media star and her singer-songwriter husband, Guaynaa, had their gender-reveal party Friday ... and, they decided to announce their baby's gender with a whole bunch of slippery slime.

Basically, they got a bunch of their family and friends to break up into two groups ... one underneath a "Boy" sign and another under a "Girl" sign -- with a fake dynamite trigger in the middle.

Lele and Guaynaa circled around the trigger ... and pushed down together -- releasing a whole bunch of pink slime all over the group on the girl's side. So the two are expecting a baby girl!

In their excitement, the two expecting parents tried to run around the room in triumph and, while Guaynaa had no issue since the slime wasn't on his side, Lele had more trouble ... slipping and falling pretty dang hard.

Watch the clip ... she goes down to the ground after bumping the "TNT" prop -- and, when she tries to get up she falls right back down.

People rush to her aid and help her to her feet ... and, thankfully it looks like her excitement isn't dimmed by her fall -- but, it could've been a whole lot worse.

Play video content Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey

Lele and Guaynaa announced they were expecting in an Instagram post last month -- though Pons let friend and former "Dancing with the Stars" co-contestant Harry Jowsey know first in a heartfelt podcast moment.