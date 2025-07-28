Gregg Sulkin Enjoys Shirtless Hike With Model Girlfriend Freya Tidy

If you’re starting your Monday feeling like a potato, here’s your reminder that Gregg Sulkin and his model GF Freya Tidy are out here being a full-blown Hollywood IT couple.

Catch these genetically blessed lovebirds in their natural habitat -- shirtless Gregg was looking toned, tanned, and totally smitten as he packed on the PDA with the stunner during a weekend hike through L.A.’s Franklin Canyon.

Gregg had his arm casually draped around the blonde bombshell, while Freya leaned in real close in her figure-hugging athleisure, making it crystal clear -- Gregg’s taken, babes!

Even on a sunny L.A. hike, these two weren’t breaking a sweat -- still deep in that honeymoon glow since TMZ spilled in May they’d been dating for six months.

Remember, we told you these two first crossed paths at an exclusive members-only club in London. Freya then made the move to L.A. for both Gregg and her rising modeling career, and now the lovebirds are officially shacked up.