Gregg Sulkin Enjoys Shirtless Hike With Model Girlfriend Freya Tidy
If you’re starting your Monday feeling like a potato, here’s your reminder that Gregg Sulkin and his model GF Freya Tidy are out here being a full-blown Hollywood IT couple.
Catch these genetically blessed lovebirds in their natural habitat -- shirtless Gregg was looking toned, tanned, and totally smitten as he packed on the PDA with the stunner during a weekend hike through L.A.’s Franklin Canyon.
Gregg had his arm casually draped around the blonde bombshell, while Freya leaned in real close in her figure-hugging athleisure, making it crystal clear -- Gregg’s taken, babes!
Even on a sunny L.A. hike, these two weren’t breaking a sweat -- still deep in that honeymoon glow since TMZ spilled in May they’d been dating for six months.
Remember, we told you these two first crossed paths at an exclusive members-only club in London. Freya then made the move to L.A. for both Gregg and her rising modeling career, and now the lovebirds are officially shacked up.
Now they’re living, hiking, and loving together in L.A. Like we said ... certified IT couple!