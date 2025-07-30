Panthers Owner David Tepper Donates 38,000 Backpacks For Upcoming School Year

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, are making sure kids in the Carolinas are ready to get their education on ... by donating more than 38,000 backpacks stuffed with supplies for the upcoming school year.

Classroom Central -- the beneficiary of the donation -- made the announcement on Wednesday ... saying the move helps "strengthen a decade-long partnership to promote equity in education across the Carolinas."

Karen Calder -- executive director of Classroom Central -- said it is the largest backpack contribution in the org.'s history.

"We're honored to deepen this legacy of support with The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation and Carolina Panthers, two organizations that understand when educators have what they need, students succeed."

Outside of building a winning football team, the Teppers said, "supporting students and teachers is a priority for us."

"Education is a longstanding core pillar of our philanthropy and we remain committed to helping students and teachers thrive."

Tepper is no stranger to giving back to the community. Just last year, David and his wife donated $3 million to Hurricane Helene relief after the storm wreaked havoc across the Carolinas.

The 67-year-old bought the Panthers in 2018 for just north of $2 billion. A year later, he was awarded Charlotte FC -- Major League Soccer's 30th team.