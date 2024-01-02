Panthers Owner David Tepper Fined $300k For Throwing Drink At Fans

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is going to have to bust out his check book -- he was just fined $300k for chucking his drink toward a group of fans during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The billionaire hedge fund manager -- the richest owner in the league -- was spotted dumping his beverage in anger after an apparent exchange with a group of supporters amid the 26-0 blowout ... and the whole thing was caught on video.

The clip is short ... and it's unclear what led to the incident.

The NFL announced the punishment on Tuesday ... labeling the incident "unacceptable conduct."

BREAKING: The #NFL has fined #Panthers owner David Tepper 300 THOUSAND DOLLARS for throwing his drink at a #Jaguars fan on Sunday.



Tepper is worth over 20 BILLION DOLLARS.



That is 0.0015% of his net worth.



(@JJWatt)pic.twitter.com/oF94iRgQgh — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 2, 2024 @_MLFootball

Tepper -- who bought the Panthers in 2018 for $2.3 billion -- released a statement following the news ... saying, "I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday."

"I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior."

It's been a disastrous 2023 season for the Panthers -- they're 2-14 and will not have their first-round pick next season.