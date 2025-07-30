Dodgers Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Home Targeted In Attempted Burglary

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's home was the target of a burglary attempt on Wednesday morning, TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... at around 5 AM, three people were seen on surveillance video at the Dodgers star's Los Angeles-area home shattering a glass door and several windows.

Fortunately for the Cy Young candidate, we're told the thieves did not gain access to the place ... scattering once 911 was called by private security.

Our sources say the suspects were long gone by the time police officers arrived on the scene ... and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Yamamoto and the rest of the Dodgers were in Cincinnati on Tuesday night, taking on the Reds at Great American Ballpark. They won, 5-4.