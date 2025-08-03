Bobby Valentino Parties With Ray J on TMZ After Dark Tour

I Just Wanna Get To Know The TMZ After Dark Tour

Bobby Valentino got a taste of the best party in Hollywood ... hitting up the TMZ After Dark Tour ... and it sounds like he was blown away.

Ray J was hosting Saturday night's tour when his longtime friend hopped on the bus for a surprise appearance.

The "Slow Down" singer told us he'd heard good things and wanted to support Ray ... and he gave a glowing review of the bus and the tour ... plus we got him to spill some tea on his love life.

All in a night's work on the TMZ After Dark Tour.

Ray did his thing as tour host for a third straight weekend ... it was the 20th anniversary of his hit "One Wish" ... and DJ Myles P played that and a bunch of party anthems as a packed bus partied all up and down Sunset, Hollywood and Santa Monica Blvd.

After the two-hour party, Ray got deep and told us why he's having such a blast hosting our new tour, which is expanding to Friday nights.

