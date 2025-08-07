Eddie Murphy Defends 'Norbit' From Worst Movies List, But Not Some Others

But 'Norbit's' Not One Of Them!!!

Eddie Murphy is openly admitting not every movie in his filmography is great ... but when it comes to his geeky rom-com "Norbit," he feels it earned its place in nerdcore!!!

The Hollywood legend recently sat down with Complex and came clean that his films 'Pluto Nash' and "Holy Man" were not his best work -- but he pushed back on the criticism of 2007's "Norbit."

Naming Eddie Murphy the worst actress and actor of the decade for ‘Norbit’ is insane. 😭 pic.twitter.com/bdHQMNzJX5 — Complex (@Complex) August 7, 2025 @Complex

Eddie says he wrote the film with his late brother/fellow actor Charlie Murphy, and they both approved how the film turned out.

Despite receiving an Oscar nom for the makeup transformations, "Norbit" was also nominated for eight Golden Raspberry Awards -- AKA The Razzies, which highlight the worst the industry has to offer every year.

Eddie says he'd just received his Oscar nomination for "Dreamgirls" -- a more respectable role -- and he thinks critics were too heavy-handed about "Norbit."

Audiences clearly did not agree with the critics -- "Norbit's" clocked for grossing $159 million on a $60 million budget. Bingo ... right in the blowhole!!!

He also regrets selecting "Holy Man" over "Rush Hour" after being seduced with the option of filming in lavish Miami versus kung-fu fighting all over Chinatown!!!