Jasmin Lawrence, Eric Murphy Enjoy Very Low-Key Honeymoon in Tulum

From 'I Do' to 'Do Not Disturb' ...

Martin Lawrence’s daughter and Eddie Murphy’s son might be newly hitched -- but judging by the vibes, looks like they've also put the 'zzz' in newlyweds.

Check out these pics of Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy on their honeymoon in Tulum, Mexico -- no steamy ocean frolicking here. These two looked like they were less "just married" and more "just exhausted." Pure R&R ... with a side of boredom.

At one point, Eric fully clocked out for a snooze, while Jasmin kept the mellow mood going in a bikini, casually chatting with friends -- who, FYI, were just as chill and low-energy.

It’s not like they were recovering from some over-the-top wedding bash either -- nope, Jasmin and Eric kept it super low-key with an intimate "I do" last month.

As we told ya... Martin’s daughter Jasmin and Eddie’s son Eric got engaged the day before Thanksgiving after three solid years of blissed-out coupledom.