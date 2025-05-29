Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Martin Lawrence's Daughter, Jasmin, and Eddie Murphy's Son, Eric Married

Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy We're Officially In-Laws!!!

It’s official -- Martin Lawrence’s daughter just said "I do" to Eddie Murphy’s son, and honestly, it’s the ultimate Hollywood fairy tale we didn’t know we needed!

SECRET CEREMONY
Eddie himself spilled the tea -- his son, Eric Murphy (from ex Paulette McNeely), and Jasmin Lawrence (Martin’s daughter with ex Patricia Southall) secretly tied the knot almost two weeks ago.

Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawence, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy

Eddie dished on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that while the families were ready to plan an extravagant wedding, the lovebirds opted for a low-key, intimate ceremony – just the two of them, a church, and a preacher.

He also joked it was a relief for Martin as there were no wedding bills to foot now -- which has been an ongoing joke between the two stars about who’s going to pick up the tab for the big day.

Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawence, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy

As we reported... Martin’s daughter, Jasmin, and Eddie’s son, Eric, got engaged the day before Thanksgiving after three years of bliss.

Congrats, y’all!

