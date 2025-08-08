Ravens CB Bilhal Kone Suffers Horrific Knee Injury In First NFL Game

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered a horrific leg injury Thursday night in his very first NFL game ... with his left leg ending up perpendicular to his body after making a play on the football in a gruesome scene.

The play happened with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Facing a 3rd and 10, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones took a shot at Ashton Dulin in the end zone.

Oh, man. I don't think Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone’s leg is supposed to bend that way. pic.twitter.com/LGnCxRlArA — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) August 8, 2025 @sjoseph_sports

As Dulin and Kone were battling for the football, the rookie corner fell to the ground ... as a fan in the stands captured the injury on camera.

The 23-year-old was quickly attended to by the Ravens' medical staff before being carted off the field.

Postgame, head coach John Harbaugh said Kone's season is done, stating he "has some torn ligament in his knee."

"Even seeing him in the locker room just now is really hard. Very hard," Harbaugh said. "But like I told him, the sun will come up tomorrow. If the sun doesn't come up tomorrow, we got much bigger problems. You'll get this taken care of. You'll be rehabbing, you're part of our team and you'll be back. So it's just not on the time that you hope for."

Of course, it's not the first horrific injury we've seen on a football field. Decades later, Lawrence Taylor's 1985 hit on Joe Theismann is still etched into fans' brains.

The legendary D.C. QB never made it back to the field as a player ... but other players have after gruesome injuries.