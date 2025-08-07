Colts QB Anthony Richardson Removed From Game After Finger Mangled

Anthony Richardson's season is off to a rough start ... 'cause he was removed from a preseason game after a tackle left his finger twisted to a nasty angle.

Anthony Richardson injured on this David Ojabo sack pic.twitter.com/BmiLEdpBuL — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) August 7, 2025 @StevePalazzolo_

The Indianapolis Colts QB and his squad were facing off with the Baltimore Ravens Thursday when halfway through the first quarter linebacker David Ojabo sacked the two-year NFL vet.

While it looks like an average hard hit on the gridiron, Richardson was lifted from the game shortly after this tackle ... and, when you see his finger, it's clear why.

Click at your own risk ... the pinkie finger on his right hand is bent at nearly a 45-degree angle to the right, away from the rest of his digits.

It certainly doesn't look good ... but, we don't know how severe the injury is yet -- could be a couple weeks out, but at least he's got about a month until the team's opening week matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Indy.

Richardson's dealt with his fair share of injuries during his career ... playing in just 15 of the Colts' 34 regular-season games.